Here is our round up of what's hot in 2019!
The new year is still but a foetus, which means it is the perfect opportunity to look at what's hot in 2019. So, if you have been wondering about what to wear, read, who to follow on social media and even what to drink, we have you covered.
WEAR
If you were already firmly into December and missed the news, the Pantone colour of the year is the warm and vibrant Living Coral.
Pantone has been at the helm of deciding annually what colour is in for two decades now, basing the choice on trend analysis of what the new colour influences are. We are loving Living Coral for its positive vibes and beautiful pinky happiness. What we are excited about is how this colour looks on dark skin tones, so go wild with what is set to take over this year's sartorial landscape.
SEE
We like a queen who does not take any BS, which is why we can't wait to watch the movie Little, which is set for release in April in the United States.
The film boasts the youngest executive producer in Marsai Martin, 14, who is said to have fired an agent who did not support her vision for the movie.
The movie - which also stars Martin (overachiever!) and perennial favourites Issa Rae and Regina Hall - is a story about a businesswoman who gets trapped in a younger body after being cursed by a child. Fun!
WATCH
With the Williams Sisters entering the twilight years of their tennis careers, fear not as there is a new melanin-rich hope for the courts.
The rise of Frances Tiafoe is one you should watch as the US-born tennis player of Sierra Leonean heritage looks to be making waves in the sport. At just 20 years old and having turned pro only three years ago, the player jrecently smashed his way through the Australian Open in a near-straight sets win against world number six Kevin Anderson.
READ
The Zulus of New York is the latest offering from wordsmith Zakes Mda, who has long been synonymous with SA literary royalty.
His latest offering, a historical fiction, tells the story of a group of Zulus who were sent to England, and subsequently the United States, to perform in "freak shows" in the circus.
With a mixture of history and fiction, it is set to be an interesting addition to the books that have chronicled the sometimes little-known stories of the past.
FOLLOW
As the demand for representation of black people in main stream media continues to grow, we love what Ethnikids is doing.
Started by a group of young moms, the online bookstore offers books that feature characters of colour in a number of South African languages.
Follow them on Instagram (@ethnikis_co) to stay in touch with some of their reader events, including regular Kasi book reading tours.
DRINK
The rum renaissance is here. Despite being the granddaddy of spirits at over 500 years old, there is no doubt that rum has suffered one of the poorest reputations when it comes to liquor.
That is, until now, as the Caribbean-born spirit has climbed up the ranks and is making a comeback in a big way this year. Not only upping the scales on the number of premium expressions available, there also seems to be an uptake in rum bars, including the trendy Cuban lounge Rum Tum Tum in Cape Town.
TRY
The legendary baobab tree is not only famed for its unique aesthetic, but turns out it also produces some of the finest in essential oils. The botanical oil produced by the tree's seeds is said to be so good for one that it can be used for skin, nails and hair.
The BaoCare range offers pure baobab oil, which, with a recommended selling price of R153 for 50ml, is one beauty product we see becoming a staple.