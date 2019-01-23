Here is our round up of what's hot in 2019!

If you were already firmly into December and missed the news, the Pantone colour of the year is the warm and vibrant Living Coral.

Pantone has been at the helm of deciding annually what colour is in for two decades now, basing the choice on trend analysis of what the new colour influences are. We are loving Living Coral for its positive vibes and beautiful pinky happiness. What we are excited about is how this colour looks on dark skin tones, so go wild with what is set to take over this year's sartorial landscape.