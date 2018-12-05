Corporal punishment plants first seed of violence in children

I find the ongoing saga on corporal punishment not only emotive but irrational. It is 2018 and we are still discussing violence in our schools, calling it corporal punishment or discipline.

We are a violent nation bequeathed us by the obnoxious system of apartheid. What is sad about this debate is that most of us never reflect on the long term effect of the so call innocent, well-meaning spanking.

We protest "look at me, I turned out well and I was beaten at home, what is the fuss around the act of corporal punishment".

We go on to argue "look at the level of ill-discipline, gangsterism, alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy, all sorts of social ills". We argue that all of these social ills are happening because corporal punishment has been banned in our schools.

I have not heard or seen of any scientific study that makes any direct correlation between the absence of corporal punishment and the prevalence of these social ills we see in our schools.

But there is evidence that children who grow up in a violent environment end up being violent themselves. Our statistics are witness to this fact.

I am waiting with bated breath for evidence that corporal punishment indeed has positive outcomes.

I know that it will be hard to produce that proof, because it does not exist. If it does, it is instinctive, historical and emotive. It will not stand a rigorous debate.