Gigaba needs help to rid him of toxic hyper-masculinity mentality

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba recently wagged his little finger at EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. This act is interpreted as a suggestion that Gigaba is well-endowed while Ndlozi is not. In this act he was joined by his fellow ANC cabinet minister Lindiwe Zulu.

This is sad, because this is the manifestation of toxic hyper-masculinity. Toxic hyper-masculinity is a distorted, myopic, short-sighted meaning of what it is to be a man.

Indian political psychologist, social theorist, and critic Ashis Nandy describes it as a "psychological term for the exaggeration of the male stereotypical behaviour such as an emphasis on physical strength, aggression and sexuality".

I find this description relevant if we are to understand the crisis that we generally find ourselves in, as men. Gigaba is a manifestation of what hyper-masculinity is all about. It would be delusional and amiss of us to just dismiss his little finger sign as just an innocent, meaningless act from a desperate man who seeks to defend himself.

Professor Raymond Suttner, in his book Recovering Democracy in South Africa, says "all South African males, despite the striking differences in the environment in which they grow up, have experiences that bare some similarity".

"From early childhood, we have been socialised to understand maleness and masculinised identities to mean embracing and becoming part of a rough, tough society where brawn is often celebrated, as much as if not more than brains.

"It is a society where toughness is a quality of manhood and is rated above tenderness. In all of this, ethics and integrity do not carry much weight."