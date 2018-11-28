Are there real benefits all round in decriminalising sex work?

There are those who argue that criminalisation of sex work results in abuse of sex workers by the police, and it also increases stigma and discrimination.

As we mark the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children with a theme #Hearmetoo I thought it appropriate to look at the reasons advanced by those who support decriminalisation as a human rights issue.

#Hearmetoo is undeniably a theme that most sex workers would identify with.

There are those who are vehemently opposed to sex work. Mickey Meji, who was once a sex worker, has this to say: "Women do not choose prostitution, it chooses us. Women in prostitution do not wake up one day and choose to be prostituted. Prostitution is chosen for us by the injustices which set the stage for us, including but not limited to our colonial past, apartheid, poverty, continued inequalities and past sexual and physical abuse.

"As a woman with first-hand experience of the commercial sex trade, its harm and its dangers I know that those who sell sex do not benefit from the oppressive full criminalisation of the system of prostitution which currently exists in SA.

"All this policy has achieved is to increase women's vulnerability to violence from the men who buy them in the system of prostitution and the pimps and brothel keepers who sell and exploit us for financial gain.

"The hazardous conditions faced by prostituted women are made even worse by laws which treat us as criminals [and] as the scum of society."

Meji said survivors of the sex trade want to be fully decriminalised and feel that extending decriminalisation to pimps, brothel owners and sex buyers would only conceal the abuse and violence that mainly poor and black women experience at their hands.

She argues that sex buyers, pimps and brothel owners must be held fully accountable for their actions.