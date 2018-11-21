Men need not be feminist to play a big role in liberation of women

I have struggled with the question: can men be feminists? Is it really possible for men to understand what feminism is all about?

I ask this question because feminism conjures up different things for different people. There was a time in my life when I called myself a feminist, [but] I was chastised by my fellow male gender activists, that it was not only insensitive but by doing so I was also regressing the work of feminists.

In the process I was entrenching patriarchy and its ugly and toxic consequences, to the detriment of women. I became conscious of the privileges that I as a man have, and we sometimes as men are deliberately oblivious to these privileges.

Today, I continue to do this psychologically and emotionally excruciating, introspection journey of trying to find out where I fit in the feminist discourse. Where does a man who is for the full expression of women's' rights locate himself, if at all there is a place for him. There are no easy answers.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in her book We Should All Be Feminists, narrates this about an interaction she had with her brother. Her brother said to her that people were saying Purple Hibiscus, a book she wrote in 2003, was feminist.

He went on to advise Chimamanda that she should never call herself a feminist since feminists are "women who are unhappy because they can't find husbands". In response, Chimamanda decided to call herself a happy feminist.

This was not the only contention to her feminism. A Nigerian academic, once told her it is unAfrican of her to uphold feminist ideals, and that she holds these ideals solely because she was influenced by western books.

Chimamanda goes on to say "the word feminist is so heavy with baggage, negative baggage - you hate men, you hate bras, you hate African culture, you think women should always be in charge, you don't wear make-up, you don't shave, you are always angry, you don't have a sense of humour, you don't use deodorant".