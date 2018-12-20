ANC must not be tricked by IMF to take exorbitant loans

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde is in SA to meet Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Yet the people of this country and their so-called leftist organisations such as the newly formed Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), led by Irvin Jim, see nothing wrong with this visit.

In countries where there are truly socialist political parties there would be massive demonstrations against Lagarde's visit.

Therefore, there are no socialist parties in SA but only quacks and impostors, that is why this country is in big trouble.

The less said about the media the better. We know the media shapes a people's culture. But if you listen to the radio or watch television, there won't be any critical commentary of the IMF chief's visit to this country because the radio and television presenters are also ignorant of the shameful role the IMF and World Bank play, not only on the African continent, but throughout the developing world.

The IMF and the World Bank meddle in the economic and political affairs of many countries and dictate which development models they should adopt.

If your country hosts visitors from the IMF or World Bank, you must know that you are in big trouble. They are robbers who line their pockets.

Lagarde is in town because the ANC government killed the goose that laid the golden eggs. Is it not interesting that the ANC government is a hangers-on and riding on the coat tails of the IMF and World Bank yet Muammar Gaddafi had completely done away with that dependency?