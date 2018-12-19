'Limpopo ANC leaders knew of VBS donation'

Despite resigning over the VBS Mutual Bank saga, Limpopo ANC finance manager Imtyaaz Mohamed says his dealings with the bank were above board, with the full knowledge of party leaders.

Mohamed resigned with immediate effect following fresh revelations that he allegedly facilitated transport payment through the collapsed bank.

In his court papers last week against ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza, advocate Terry Motau said Mohamed was involved in the payment by VBS of the amount of R703,500 for the hiring of buses to transport ANC members from Limpopo to the party's national conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, last year.

In a resignation letter dated December 15 to provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane, whose chief of staff had written to Mohamed requesting him to show cause as to why he shouldn't resign, the finance manager denied any direct dealings with VBS.