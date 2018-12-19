Give ANC a wake-up call to regroup.

Businesses and institutions use CVs to tap into the best possible human capital in order to have a better advantage in the marketplace. A performance contract is then drawn up and given to the candidate matching the requirements and with a high probability to develop and grow the organisation.

At the end of the contract period, the incumbent is assessed against what ought to have been done (plan) against the actual deed (output). If the discrepancies are profound, a new contract is not given and the working relationship is abruptly terminated. This is merely standard practice done for the healthy life of the firm.

Likewise, nations - the electorate - use election manifestos and campaigns as CVs of political parties to gauge and appoint a governing party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appealing to us, the voters, to help the government bail out Eskom. To this end, the power utility owes about R475bn, a financial constraint caused by bad governance, thus failure to do what ought to have been done.

Yes, we are collectively responsible for the dire situation. However, the performance contract (mandate) has been breached, not once but virtually in five consecutive terms, and the ruling party must be voted out to give another candidate an opportunity.

This is done out of love, not vengeance, to allow the current governing party a chance for introspection and regrouping during the next five-year term while in the wilderness.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale