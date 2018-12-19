The Freedom Front Plus believes President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet have failed dismally in 2018.

The passing of the expropriation of land without compensation resolution‚ which the party vehemently opposes‚ was the final straw‚ FF+ leaders said on Wednesday.

While vowing to fight expropriation without compensation to the bitter end‚ the party hopes‚ on the other hand‚ to benefit from this constitutional amendment if it goes ahead.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said voters who were opposed to the proposed amendment were turning to his party as it continued to fight for their interests.

"It is favourable for the FF Plus. It plays a major role as people say‚ 'We must now look at FF Plus as people who are standing up strongly against expropriation without compensation'‚” he said.

Groenewald said that for the first time people realised that they could lose their property after investing "everything" in it - and which was also meant to be inheritance for their children.

He said that in community meetings‚ people were disillusioned with the government.

"They didn't really think it's possible and especially when it comes to Cyril Ramaphosa. In fact‚ I still get some people who say‚ 'He will not allow it.'

"I always say‚ don't be in a state of denial."