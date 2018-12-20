Mamelodi commuters elated A Re Yeng is back

A decision is yet to be made on the adjustment of the Tshwane Rapid Transit (TRT) bus fares in Mamelodi, after the A Re Yeng bus service was suspended in the area for more than two weeks.

The suspension was due to disagreements between the management of the TRT and the taxi industry.

Yesterday, the TRT management said buses were back on the road following negotiations with taxi associations in the area, bringing to an end the frustration suffered by commuters who rely on the bus service.

TRT CEO Sam Matebane said no agreement had been reached regarding the adjustment of bus fares as requested by the taxi industry.