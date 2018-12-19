Service provider sues Luthuli House for R32m

The battle between the ANC and Unwembi Communications, which is responsible for developing and hosting the ruling party's website, will now go to court after the two failed to reach a settlement.

Unwembi Communications is suing the ANC for R32m for the party's website and for also developing and hosting the membership system, which it says the party has not paid for.

The ANC's official website has been down since September, with attorneys for Unwembi Communications saying at the time they had instructed the service provider to withhold services until the money had been paid.

A notice that reads: "This website is suspended due to nonpayment to the service provider," was put on the website, but has since been removed.

In October, the ruling party launched its new "revamped" website but on a completely different domain name.

At the time, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party had decided to cut ties with the service provider and that the mutual agreement settlement fee was R3.7m.