Beware of ‘fake revolutionaries’, DA leader Mmusi Maimane warns

SA’s political landscape is full of fake revolutionaries who merely pretend to care about poverty and disempowerment, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday.

“Dishonest politicians who exploit the real frustrations and hardships of people for their own power and wealth,” he told a Day of Reconciliation event in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg.

“They create the illusion that they stand on the side of the poor. Some of them will even go as far as wearing the overalls of the working class or the uniforms of domestic workers as part of this illusion, but these are just props and costumes for their act, Maimane stated, adding that both the ANC and the EFF fell into this category.

“There’s a word for such people. We call them populists, and they prey on vulnerable people’s desperation. They make promises that sound too good to be true, because they are too good to be true. They have no intention of ever fulfilling these promises.

“They will say whatever they think people want to hear in order to get their votes. They will use language and names that sound progressive, while robbing their own people blind.”

These politicians spoke of radical economic transformation, while they really meant “radical wealth accumulation”, Maimane added.