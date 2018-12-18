Jacob Zuma's supporters are raising money to pay his legal fees. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to give.

The supporters are some church leaders and business forums. Under the banner of "RET Defenders"‚ they are asking for donations.

Representatives of the group said they had not established a trust in Zuma's name‚ but were encouraging individual donations. They have suggested Ramaphosa contribute because he is a "billionaire president".

The secretary of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA‚ Nkosenhle Shezi‚ spoke on behalf of the "RET Defenders" group. He said the group would support Zuma "through thick and thin".

"We have been approached by ANC members and many other people‚ saying let's support him‚" Shezi said. "What we can do is encourage everyone to donate money as they can. We are also contributing individually not as organisations.

"The ANC has a very rich billionaire president. I wish to see him contribute also and in fact‚ Ramaphosa can throw in this R30m and not even feel it in his pocket because he is filthy rich."

On Thursday‚ a full bench of the Pretoria high court overturned a 2006 agreement between Zuma and then president Thabo Mbeki. The agreement said the state would foot Zuma's legal costs in the arms deal matter. The court instructed the state attorney to recover the R16.78m that was paid for Zuma's legal battle to prevent the case from going to trial.