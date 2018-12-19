ANC elects new mayors in Limpopo

The ANC in Limpopo is hard at work trying to replace the sacked mayors linked with investing public funds into the liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

At least seven mayors kissed their jobs goodbye last week following a recommendation by the ruling party's national working committee. Five of them have already been replaced with interim ones.

Florence Radzilani, the former executive mayor of the Vhembe district municipality, has been replaced with Mavhungu Luruli. Radzilani saved her skin by tendering a resignation shortly before she could be sacked after a report by advocate Terry Motau revealed that her municipality had invested more than R300m with the bank.