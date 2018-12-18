What we can learn from heroes

In the twilight of what future historians would probably call the Zuma Years, it became fashionable for political types to strut around publicly in military fatigues.

This they often did to exhibit their "Struggle credentials" as if these alone entitled them to political power in the post-apartheid SA.

Even those political parties whose founding leaders were barely out of their nappies when Nelson Mandela and other revolutionaries suspended the armed Struggle, these days have men in dubious combat gear parading at their mass rallies.

Former president Jacob Zuma is partly to blame for this opportunism. He made militarism fashionable with all his singing about "machine guns" during his march to power.

As a result of this phoney militarism, future generations may view anything in our history associated with the pre-1991 military struggle with suspicion.

Yet there are many real freedom fighters out there not going around bragging about their roles in the Struggle. Many die poor and forgotten, only to be celebrated at their funerals.

One such freedom fighter is Cletus Mzimela, who lived for many years in exile under his Umkhonto weSizwe name of Nicholus Malinga.