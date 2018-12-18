ANCYL congress put on ice... again

The ANC yet again prevented its youth league from holding its much-anticipated national congress because the ruling party feared that not enough preparations have been made for the gathering.

The delay in holding the elective conference would have seen current president Collin Maine and some of his comrades replaced. This has sparked speculation that political motives could have scuttled the event from taking place.

These ranged from claims that Luthuli House feared the outcome of the conference could spell trouble for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC national executive committee claims some party leaders were not happy that their preferred candidates looked unlikely to win.