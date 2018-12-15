Even his detractors would concede that Cyril Ramaphosa has greatly improved the political atmosphere in South Africa since assuming the presidency in February 2018.

That said‚ Ramaphosa provided a reassuring presence and brought an impressive skills set to the position.

He was considered a safe pair of hands‚ a skilled negotiator‚ conversant in international diplomacy and economics‚ untainted by corruption‚ and a competent administrator – all qualities sorely lacking in his predecessor.

He has drawn on a substantial reservoir of goodwill – at home and abroad - from people who have been only too keen to give him the benefit of the doubt.

As a result 2018 has been a year of relatively easy wins. But that indulgence is unlikely to continue long into 2019.

Merely improving on Zuma’s shameful presidency is to set the bar of achievement extremely low. Ramaphosa must deliver substantial improvements in 2019.

He needs to improve the quality of governance. He must also combine economic progress with social justice.

And do so in the heat of a general election campaign which is likely to be fiercely contested and in which he requires an emphatic victory to give credibility to his leadership.

Unfortunately for Ramaphosa‚ however‚ all the principal barriers to his success resides within the African National Congress (ANC) itself.

The broader national fixation with the malign nature of Zuma’s presidency perhaps allowed an underlying fact to be obscured‚ namely that the country has a systemic ANC problem rather than simply a Zuma problem.

As he tries to advance his agenda Ramaphosa will confront this political reality sooner rather than later.

A toxic legacy

Ramaphosa has been handed a poisoned chalice. The nine-year Zuma presidency left South Africa in dire straits.

The country remains one of the most unequal societies on earth. Anticipated growth is below 1%‚ unemployment is catastrophically high at over 27% and 12 million people continue to live in absolute poverty.