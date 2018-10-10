Dros rape case points to flaws in how boys and girls are socialised

The Dros rape saga made me reflect on the different, powerful ways in which we socialise boys and girls.

We say to girls don't walk at night, don't talk to strangers, don't drink anybody's alcohol without knowing them, don't dress in short dresses or revealing trousers.

We continue to say to girls always sit properly and make sure that your legs are not wide open. We say to girls speak in measured, respectful tones and don't raise your voice because doing so is "ungirly".

We say to girls don't sit on your uncle's lap, be careful how you talk to him, don't send confusing and conflicting messages to boys, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

Don't get involved in casual sex, don't have more than one partner, remain a virgin, don't drink alcohol, be respectful, be obedient, be afraid of boys or any of the male species.

You are a girl, know your place, know when to smile and with whom to smile and always remember that boys are dangerous. We say to the girl don't aspire to be a leader, know that you were created to be subservient and be a follower.

Again, what do we say to boys? We say to them it is OK to have more than one partner because that's what boys do. In that way you will prove your sexual prowess. We say to boys the world is your oyster, be adventurous, go out into the world and conquer.

It's OK to drink alcohol because doing so makes you belong.