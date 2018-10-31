MBUYISELO BOTHA | Dr Denis Mukwege shows men can stand up to violence against women

I write about him cognisant of the fact that he is not an ordinary medic but a conscious and justice driven gynaecologist.

He is an embodiment of what justice is all about. And this surely makes him an extraordinary human being.

It has not been easy for him to operate in an environment of war, where his own life has been at risk. He has been attacked, vilified and condemned for speaking out against rape being used as a weapon of war.

In October 2012 his family were held at gunpoint at their home. Coming from work, he unknowingly drove into the raid. But the attackers were distracted by his aide, who took the bullet, giving Mukwege a chance to duck out of danger in the dark of the night.

In Mukwege we have a man who has dedicated his entire life to ensuring that sexual violence does not silence its victims. The ongoing rape trial of a sadistic, cruel and narcissistic Tim Omotoso may make us despair, despondent and discouraged.

But in Mukwege we have a clear example that all is not lost, that there are men who will not look the other way but become voices for the voiceless, despite any risk.

In 2016, he said "we have been able to draw a red line against chemical weapons, biological weapons and nuclear arms, today we must also draw a red line against rape as a weapon of war".