'EFF will fight Pravin to the end'
EFF leader Julius Malema says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan fights dirty and that he (Malema) is not scared of him.
Speaking outside the venue of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg yesterday, Malema told party members that once one takes a decision to go after Gordhan, one should be ready for a fight.
"If you are not ready, don't come to the EFF. We have now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore you must know Pravin is going to fight dirty. There will be casualty, there can even be a loss of life.
"If you're not ready for that, stand aside. I'm not scared, I'm ready, I'm prepared, I'm not scared of him, I'm ready to confront them one by one."
Malema also reiterated the allegation made by his deputy Floyd Shivambu, that Gordhan's daughter had companies that were doing business with the government.
More allegations, which Malema said they had put before Gordhan through parliament, also included that Gordhan was made public enterprises minister to "destroy" Eskom and SAA, that he used spy tapes "obtained illegally" to strong-arm former president Jacob Zuma to make him finance minister in 2009 and that he had an account in Canada which was used to deposit bribery money from people who had tax problems during his tenure as SA Revenue Service commissioner.
However, all the allegations were disputed on Monday by Gordhan's spokesperson Adrian Lackay, who labelled them as a "fabrication".
Malema also blasted the media, accusing Tiso Blackstar, the owners of Sowetan, of being biased.
"Why are journalists not asking Pravin those questions even when we have released those questions? We have given those questions, through parliament. Pravin has not answered those questions," said Malema.
He said some cabinet ministers have confirmed that Gordhan's daughter is doing business with their departments. "Only the few who have responded, if you combine the tenders those ministers have confirmed, they are now amounting to R80m which was given to Pravin Gordhan's daughter."
Malema also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to release names of people who funded his presidential campaign. "Mr President listen to me, call a press conference, release a list of people who gave you money. Tell us the conditions of the money donated to you for you to be a president."
Lackay was not available for comment at the time of going to print last night.
