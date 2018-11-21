'EFF will fight Pravin to the end'

EFF leader Julius Malema says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan fights dirty and that he (Malema) is not scared of him.

Speaking outside the venue of the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg yesterday, Malema told party members that once one takes a decision to go after Gordhan, one should be ready for a fight.

"If you are not ready, don't come to the EFF. We have now taken a decision to fight Pravin and therefore you must know Pravin is going to fight dirty. There will be casualty, there can even be a loss of life.

"If you're not ready for that, stand aside. I'm not scared, I'm ready, I'm prepared, I'm not scared of him, I'm ready to confront them one by one."

Malema also reiterated the allegation made by his deputy Floyd Shivambu, that Gordhan's daughter had companies that were doing business with the government.