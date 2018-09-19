Notion that real men don't rape is misleading, lessens responsibility

A few years ago Charlize Theron had an advert that says real men don't rape. I found this advert extremely problematic, unimaginative uninspiring and sadly misleading.

It presupposes that there is a template of a good man and statistics show us that most of us men have a propensity to rape, to violate, to kill, to steal and sexually harass those that are less powerful than us.

The concept that real men don't rape is misleading in the sense that it creates a false dichotomy that there are those men who by merely looking at them can see that they rape, steal and murder; and there are those because of the type of work they do, where they stay and the company they keep would not countenance doing any of those things. This is false.

Such adverts fit in the stereotype that certain men should be looked at in a manner and be automatic suspects whereas others would not even be thought of being potential rapists and murderers.

We all know of uncles who family members trusted yet they have gone ahead to abuse the trust.

What about the clergy who society regards as representatives of God but they've gone on to sexually violate young boys and girls who trusted them and believed in them.

We all know of the sex scandals in the Roman Catholic Church, the Anglican Church and recent examples of sexual abuse in which pastors in charismatic churches stand accused of such criminal deeds.