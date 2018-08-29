Key to being a good father is in emotional connection

Can you recall what a lecturer from the University of Cape Town is alleged to have said about wanting to rape his own daughter? He alleged he saw nothing good in her.

But all is not lost. Sonke Gender Justice and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) recently released a study, "State of South Africa's Fathers 2018".

One of its findings, which I find appealing, is the important role that men play when they participate in the pregnancy, birth and the early years of their children's lives and it goes on to say that this experience transforms them as men and creates an emotional attachment with their children.

Now listen to what one of the many children had to say about their father: "I am 17 years [old]. I never knew my father, and my mother died when I was four years old. I was raised by my sister and her husband.

"I call them mother and father because they are my parents. Father, he means a lot to me. He took me in his house when I had no home. He sent me to school and attends parental meetings as it is required.

"He reminds me to do my school work and to do well at school.

"When I am sad he makes jokes just to see me happy. He washes our clothes and sometimes cooks for us. He likes to talk to us (me and my younger sister) about life and the future. He always says he only wants us to be equal to his two sons. He wants us to grow and be educated and responsible."