Violated women who come out after silence need our support

Brett Kavanaugh is the new supreme court judge in the US. But I am deeply shocked and disappointed after the sexual assault accusations against him by Dr Christine Blasey Ford.

In fact, it is the inappropriate, insensitive and irrational questions that are being asked of her coming out now after almost 30 years of her alleged sexual assault that shock me the most.

At a recent gender colloquium, one female participant had this to say about Ford: "Why is she raising it now? Why was she quiet all along? What are her motives and what does she stand to gain after all?"

The woman went on to say: "I think she is wicked, she's devious, her motives are suspect, she has a nefarious agenda, she's in it for the money and fame.

All she is doing is to destroy this wonderful, hard-working man's career. I know how we are as women, I am old enough to know if indeed something happened but in this case, I tell you that she has only one agenda - [to] bury this man's career once and for all."

So disappointing from a woman because one would ordinarily expect her to side with one of her own. Sadly, she did the opposite.

You probably have heard of the refrain from women that says women are their own worst enemies.

But there is much more deeper analysis of her behaviour towards Ford, which is that that's how patriarchy works.