Beware of being sold a dud for a car

For women if you want to buy a second-hand car I advise that you take along a friend who is knowledgeable about cars to assist you with infection before taking delivery.

If you don't have such a friend, ask Dekra - an AA partner - to inspect and do roadworthy tests on the car for you to avoid misery.

Within a day after taking delivery of her Jetta 6 in January, Beauty Mtsweni, 46, of Del Judor township, Emalahleni, started to pick up some faults in the car she purchased from Auto Vision in Witbank.

She has only driven her car for a few trips and it is already a total wreck with broken gasket, water leaks, worn-out brake pads and a blown out engine.

Mtsweni said a day after buying her car she decided to drive it to her parents' to show them her new set of wheels.

While there, her brother took it for a short spin and he noticed the wheels were not properly aligned, a noisy fan and nonfunctional hooter, among other things, she said.

"Upon opening the bonnet, my brother discovered that the fan was not an original one," she said.

The car was taken back to the dealer the following Monday, and they kept it until March when it was returned, still with a problem.