Beware of odometer fraud when buying car

Odometer fraud is a wicked crime.

Most victims are often low- income earners who struggle to buy used cars.

And yet, they are unaware that they are being fleeced.

Cebisa Kona, 34, of Kathu in the Northern Cape is a victim of such a crime.

The mother of one said she bought a five-year-old VW Polo 1.6 in July based on its low mileage.

"Many people advised me that when buying a used car I should get one which has clocked below 100 000km, so I thought I had made a good choice when buying this one," Kona said.

She said Jeffrey Mokgatle, the owner of Regal Motors, was efficient when he attended to her as he managed to get her finance within a day after she approached him.

"In no time Iemas Financial Services called to confirm that they had granted me a loan of R170 000 for the car," said Kona.