Funeral cover not a profit scheme

Be warned.

If you have taken out more than two funeral policies for your loved ones, this could backfire on you.

The insurance company may just refund you all the premiums you have paid instead of the thousands you were hoping for.

In a recent determination, the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance rejected the claim of a consumer, Thalitha*, who had taken out several policies which provided funeral benefits for her nephew Mandla's* life. In all of the policies, she was nominated as a beneficiary.

The policies provided cover for death by accidental and natural causes.

Upon Mandla's death, Thabitha submitted a claim and one insurance company declined to pay on the grounds that she did not have any insurable interest in the life assured. The insurance company said she had already received R1.04m for the death of her nephew when the insurer was considering her claim.

The above amount included R20 000 and R56 180 payouts for funeral costs, the ombudsman said.