×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tavern owners must ensure they can protect their patrons – Pule Mabe

11 July 2022 - 09:41
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
The incident happened at about 12.30am, during the official operating hours of the licensed establishment.
The incident happened at about 12.30am, during the official operating hours of the licensed establishment. 
Image: Antonio Muchave

Respectfully, the security cluster is not responsible for taverns, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says.

Mabe, who was responding to questions about the mass shootings in Orlando, Soweto, on Sunday and two others in Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg that left 21 dead and at least 20 injured, was speaking at the Gauteng provincial conference in Boksburg on Sunday.

Asked about the reactionary nature of SA's security cluster, Mabe said more should be done by tavern owners to ensure the safety of their patrons.

Mabe suggested liquor authorities relook at the qualifying criteria before dishing out trading licences to taverns.

"I’m saying this carefully and respectfully, the security cluster of the Republic is not responsible for these establishments that sell alcohol in townships, villages and informal settlements.

"The expectation is that those that run these establishments have got to go an extra mile to protect their patrons so that it does not become a national security issue.

"It can’t be made a national security issue. Just imagine now we have to deal with gender-based violence, violent crimes and suddenly we must establish a dedicated unit in the South African police that now looks at taverns," Mabe said.

During the early hours of Sunday morning 15 patrons at Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando, Soweto, were killed. Two died in Katlehong's Mputlane Inn Tavern while another four were killed at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg.

This comes two weeks after 21 teenagers aged between 13 and 18 died at Enyobeni tavern in East London in the Eastern Cape.

‘I don’t know how I survived tavern shooting'

For 10 minutes *Andile squeezed his body underneath the pool table at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, while a man with an AK-47 stood by ...
News
4 hours ago

Parents of the deceased children are still waiting for the postmortems on the cause of death.

On the tavern deaths and shootings, Mabe said it was strange to see the rate at which they were happening.

"This is coincidental but we need to have a conversation. The licensing we issue to these places and the liquor authorities have to look at those and there needs to be security measures in place. If people want to run these establishments they need to at least demonstrate they can protect their patrons."

Unconfirmed reports have suggested the shooting in Soweto could have been over a turf war.

On the racial tensions in parts of Soweto that have seen movements such as #OperationDudula clash with foreign nationals, Mabe said those were part of NEC discussions.

"Part of what we discussed in [the] last NEC [meeting] was looking at immigration policies.

"Those who come to the country illegally, using fake papers as if they’ve achieved asylum have to be exposed because they’re the ones undermining the relationship we’ve always enjoyed with foreign nationals," he said.

"We don’t have to entrench the anti-foreign rhetoric as being xenophobic. We must co-exist legitimately to advance good causes.

"Those who come here legally must be allowed to do what they came to do and many other South Africans are living in other countries too.

"We must expose criminal networks whether done by South Africans or foreign nationals."

Patrons shot dead at Soweto tavern were of legal drinking age, says Gauteng premier

The 14 patrons who were shot dead at Mdlalose’s tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of Sunday were all above the age of 18, Gauteng ...
News
23 hours ago

'They shot them and left': Community safety MEC describes gruesome scene of bodies strewn across tavern floor

The lifeless bodies of patrons lay strewn across the floor when community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko arrived at Mdlalose’s tavern on Sunday morning ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released