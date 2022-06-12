Medics' vehicle stolen in Table View, chased into Muizenberg

Cape law enforcement officers retrieved a paramedic vehicle stolen from an accident scene on Saturday night.

The newly-organised Law Enforcement Advancement Plan’s (Leap) reaction unit was busy with crime prevention duties in Prince George Drive in Steenberg when they got the radio control emergency broadcast at about 10.30pm that the vehicle had been stolen in Table View.

According to a statement on Sunday, Leap officers identified a vehicle matching its description and driving at high speed.

The officers gave chase and caught up with the vehicle, blocking it off in Muizenberg.

“The occupant was placed under arrest for possession of stolen property, driving while under the influence, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest. The suspect was then transported and handed over to Milnerton SAPS for further investigation and prosecution.”

The Leap unit was launched in May and deployed to Steenberg and Ottery after an increase in gang-related violence and shootings in Lavender Hill and Grassy Park.