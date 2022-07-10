Patrons shot dead at Soweto tavern were of legal drinking age, says Gauteng premier

Makhura, who will be visiting the injured on Sunday, said: “The police are doing their work and are hot on the heels of those who are involved and all we can say now is that all law enforcement officials in Gauteng are all out to try and track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and we would like them to bring them to book.”
He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said he was praying for those who were in critical condition.
“This morning I spoke to (community safety) MEC Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela who briefed me about what happened at the Nomzamo informal settlement where people were shot.
“Ten of them are admitted in hospital, and at that time the 14th person had died at the hospital where they were admitted ...”
Makhura said last night the police were conducting their usual safety operations and Mawela was in Kagiso when the incident took place.
“One of the systematic focus for the crime operations, especially on the weekends have been focusing on illegally operations of establishments and I can say that Mdlalose’s Tavern is a legally operating establishment.
“We know that the issue of basic security and essentially the breakdown and lapse of basic security law enforcement across the province. We have illegal firearms and it is something of great concern.
“(The tavern) is a legally operating establishment. They were within operating hours and the people that were there, I was assured by the MEC and the provincial commissioner this morning that the people were aged between 19, which is the legal drinking age.”
The patrons who were shot dead at Mdlalose’s tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of Sunday were all above the age of 18.
This was confirmed by Gauteng premier David Makhura, who also said that the tavern located in Nomazamo informal settlement, was operating within the legal operating hours.
Police initially reported that 14 people died and 10 were taken to hospital for treatment after the shooting. A 15th victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
“The people were there doing what people do over the weekend, which is enjoying themselves. They say there was a white quantum (taxi) that arrived at the scene fully packed with people who used automatic firearms to shoot at innocent people.
“The MEC and provincial commissioner confirmed that at the time of the shooting, it was between the operating hours that their licence allows them to observe,” he said.
Makhura, who was speaking on the sidelines of the 14th ANC Gauteng provincial conference, said lawlessness will not be tolerated.
14 die in mass shooting at Orlando tavern
TimesLIVE reported that a gang of men armed with automatic rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and allegedly opened fire on unsuspecting patrons.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects after the shooting.
A total of “23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital.”
TimesLIVE also reported that four people died in a mass shooting in a Pietermaritzburg tavern in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night.
The shootings take place two weeks after the eNyobeni tragedy where 21 underage children died in Scenery Park, East London.
Makhura said issues of safety and security are matters of great concern for the ANC in Gauteng.
“We would like to make it very clear that the police must not rest in this province. Every crime committed on this province must be tracked and the perpetrators must know that they will face the consequences of their evil acts.”
Makhura said some of the injured were in critical condition. “They did say to me that two more people are in a very bad condition . We pray that they heal and survive but they told me that more people are critical so the number might increase.”
