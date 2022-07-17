Paul Mashatile praises 'pillar' of the party Jessie Duarte

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the death of the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will leave a huge void in the organisation.

He said it could not have come at a worse time when the ruling party is preparing for its elective conference in December.

Speaking at Luthuli House on Sunday, Mashatile said the ANC has already done six provincial conferences and is preparing for a policy conference which will start on July 27.

“It is a very busy year. It is a year that needs very organised administration at head office. Comrade Jessie was the pillar of our administration.

"Indeed we are facing serious challenges. We will have to make sure that we reorganise ourselves properly to try and fill that void.

“We are starting with a process in September to prepare for the national conference. Many of our branches will be going to BGMs [branch general meetings].

"There is no doubt that we will have to strengthen the work that we do at head office. She leaves behind a legacy of discipline, commitment to service,” Mashatile said.

Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday. She had been on sick leave since November.