‘I’ve lost partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader’
Hundreds brave cold to bury ex-Joburg mayor Moerane
The wife of late former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane and children could not hold back their tears as mourners shared their fond memories of the man they described as loving and caring.
Moerane’s funeral service was held at Alexandra's Kwabhekilanga Sport Grounds on Sunday. Many mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and current Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, braved the chilly, wet weather to attend the service.
Moerane died on Wednesday after a tragic accident last week.
Three of his four children fought through the tears to share their final words to their father. Daughter Kutlwano said she has lost her partner in crime, her karaoke buddy and her biggest cheerleader. “My dad taught me to love, he taught me the importance of education, he taught me to be my true self,” said the second born.
Overcome by emotions, Kutlwano shared that she was looking forward to the day her father would walk her down the aisle, a wish she shared at his 50th birthday celebration two years ago.
“When I started my speech I said the first daughter is the female version of her dad, and I couldn't agree more. We could spend hours and hours talking but could also sit in silence appreciating each other’s presence.
Lerato Moerane, the first born son of the late Mpho Moerane and wife Fikile, giving his tribute.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) May 22, 2022
Video: @AmandaMaliba pic.twitter.com/4PSVgbMDIa
“Dad, the day you left was the shock of our lives. Nothing prepared me for this. Never would I have thought that at the age of 17, I would have to bury you. I live each day wondering how I will get through this life without you, without your wisdom, without your love, without hugs.
“I will take care of your three children, your mom and your beautiful wife. Dad, I promise to further my studies... I promise to make you proud,” she said.
His firstborn son Lerato said his father showed him tough love that he believes was preparation for a time like this. “The last time I said a speech about you was on your 50th birthday and I thought the next time was going to be on your 60th,” he said, adding that he did not know whether to be angry or sad at this loss.
“I promise that I will shine and make your proud and continue the legacy of the Moeranes,” he said.
Various speakers shared their well wishes, including the ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, close friend Mike Maile and tributes from his mother and wife. His love for serving others was the common theme in their description of Moerane.
