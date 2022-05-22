‘I’ve lost partner in crime, my biggest cheerleader’

The wife of late former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane and children could not hold back their tears as mourners shared their fond memories of the man they described as loving and caring.

Moerane’s funeral service was held at Alexandra's Kwabhekilanga Sport Grounds on Sunday. Many mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and current Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, braved the chilly, wet weather to attend the service.

Moerane died on Wednesday after a tragic accident last week.

Three of his four children fought through the tears to share their final words to their father. Daughter Kutlwano said she has lost her partner in crime, her karaoke buddy and her biggest cheerleader. “My dad taught me to love, he taught me the importance of education, he taught me to be my true self,” said the second born.

Overcome by emotions, Kutlwano shared that she was looking forward to the day her father would walk her down the aisle, a wish she shared at his 50th birthday celebration two years ago.

“When I started my speech I said the first daughter is the female version of her dad, and I couldn't agree more. We could spend hours and hours talking but could also sit in silence appreciating each other’s presence.