Moving farewell as former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane's widow says goodbye to her 'hun'

She described Moerane as a lover who was not shy to show it.

“I believe in 'till death do us part' but I did not expect it to be so soon,” Fikile said.

“You were my rock ... our together has been so viciously stolen from us. I thank God for loving me so much and I’m eternally grateful for the time I spent with you.”

Moerane was given a civic funeral attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his entourage of ministers and deputy ministers as well as Gauteng premier David Makhura and City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Fikile said she knew that things in her life would never be the same again but believed the world he had left behind was a lot better than how he found it.

“My heart is sore, it’s broken into pieces but I’m proud to have been your hun,” she said.

His daughter Kutlwano said she had lost a partner in crime and a karaoke partner and that his death was the “biggest shock of my life”.

“I never thought at 17 I would bury you.”

She said that even at her young age, she promises to take care of his other three children, his wife and mother.

“I promise to make you proud. Rest well Mphoza, chaile (it’s over),” she said.

Moerane was the ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg municipality, a position he had held since the local government elections in 2021.

He was expected to contest the regional chair position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference next weekend.