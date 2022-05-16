‘Mpho Moerane is stable and recovering’: Family condemns fake ‘death’ news

The family of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has dispelled rumours that he has died.

Moerane was injured in a “horrible” car crash last week and was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital.

On Sunday the family condemned people circulating fake news about his death, saying he is recovering.

“[The] Mpho Moerane family condemns in the strongest possible terms inhumane and false reports circulating about his death. We want to confirm Moerane is not dead. He is still in hospital where he is stable and recovering,” they said.

The accident took place days before he was due to contest for the regional chairperson position at the ANC Johannesburg elective conference.