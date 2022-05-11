ANC in Johannesburg postpones its elective conference

The Johannesburg regional conference which set to sit at the weekend has been postponed.

Joburg regional secretary Dada Morero wrote to all branches on Wednesday announcing the postponement.

It will be reconvened in two weeks time.

Morero and Mpho Moerane were meant to go head-to-head for regional chair this weekend at Cedar Woods hotel in Woodmead.

In the circular, Morero wrote: "Please be informed that due to outstanding disputes, the regional conference has been postponed to 27-29 May 2022."

Conference's postponement comes two days after Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a critical condition.

It also comes a day after the provincial executive committee (PEC) ordered some branches to re-run their branch biennial general meetings (BBGM) from May 13-15.