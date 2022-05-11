ANC in Johannesburg postpones its elective conference
The Johannesburg regional conference which set to sit at the weekend has been postponed.
Joburg regional secretary Dada Morero wrote to all branches on Wednesday announcing the postponement.
It will be reconvened in two weeks time.
Morero and Mpho Moerane were meant to go head-to-head for regional chair this weekend at Cedar Woods hotel in Woodmead.
In the circular, Morero wrote: "Please be informed that due to outstanding disputes, the regional conference has been postponed to 27-29 May 2022."
Conference's postponement comes two days after Moerane was involved in a car accident that left him in a critical condition.
It also comes a day after the provincial executive committee (PEC) ordered some branches to re-run their branch biennial general meetings (BBGM) from May 13-15.
Some of the disputes on the table relate to credentials of some branches.
An ANC insider said there were some disputes raised by branches which were eventually escalated to the province.
"Some branches were not happy hence PEC met on Monday.
"Because those disputes were not resolved, the PEC took a resolution and said conference can’t go ahead. Some of the disputes are genuine and some are not genuine. Hence, we’re going ahead this weekend," he insider said.
Aside from the disputes, the ANC has reached its 70% minimum capacity to convene conference.
"Postponing conference has nothing to do with Mpho Moerane’s crash. His accident happened in the evening on Monday night. When it happened, the PEC had already postponed conference
"There were branches that were threatening to go to court which would've been the first time a regional conference in Johannesburg is taken to court," the insider said.
An ANC councillor in the City of Johannesburg also confirmed the party had reached its 70% threshold for conference.
"It wouldn't have been proper to convene conference when Mpho is in hospital. Those of us who support him would want him to be there," the councillor said.
