Ex-Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane to be laid to rest on Sunday

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane will be laid to rest on Sunday, with his funeral service expected to held at Alexandra’s Kwabhekilanga sports grounds from 9am, the family said.

The news of Moerane’s death, announced on Wednesday night, has shocked many, with a throng of mourners expected to descend to his home in Bryanston right until his burial.

Of these many expected visitors will be Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and the speaker of council, Cllr Vasco da Gama, who were confirmed to have visited the family on Thursday afternoon. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was also expected to visit the family, said family spokesperson Mike Maile.

Addressing the media outside the Moerane family home, Maile said the family is devastated and are supporting one another through this difficult time.