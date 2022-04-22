Fired Joburg council workers win first round in fight to regain their jobs

An application by 130 employees fired by the City of Johannesburg to interdict their employer from advertising their posts, pending the outcome of a bargaining council decision has been successful.

The group submitted an urgent interdict after the city issued notices informing them of its intention to terminate their contracts at the end of April.

On Friday, Labour Court judge Connie Prinsloo also interdicted the municipality from implementing the February 25 decision that saw council rescind an October decision where fixed term contracts were converted permanently.

The 130 were initially employed as political support staff in the city but their contracts were later converted by the previous administration, which was led by the ANC, so that they became permanent employees.

Contracts for political staff are usually attached to the term of office of the political head and generally are not longer than five years.

In February, the DA-led coalition reserved the conversion of contracts saying the decision taken in October was irregular.