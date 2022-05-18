Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse sends condolences after death of her predecessor, Mpho Moerane

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has conveyed heartfelt condolences to former acting Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane’s wife, Fikile, his four children and the ANC.

Moerane’s family confirmed that the ANC caucus leader in Johannesburg died on Wednesday afternoon, exactly a week since his car accident.

Phalatse said Moerane, though seated across the isle of council, was always eager to engage on the development of the city, and on how leaders in Johannesburg could collectively work to serve the interests of residents because all were servants of the people, and not just party political representatives.

“Bitso (my namesake), as we affectionately used to call each other, will forever hold a special place in my heart — not just as a colleague but also as someone I called a friend,” Phalatse said.

She said the city, through the office of the speaker, will be in contact with the Moerane family and the ANC to offer its assistance to the family.

Moerane is the third Johannesburg mayor to die in less than a year.

The city mourned mayor Geoff Makhubo who died in July 2021 from Covid-19. The mayor who was installed in his place was Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident in September 2021.

Moerane was brought in to fill Matongo's position and occupied the mayoral seat until the DA won the Johannesburg metro and Phalatse was appointed in Moerane's place in November 2021.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were among those who said they had hoped that Moerane would make a full recovery.