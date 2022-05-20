'We'll forever remember Moerane's zeal in serving people of Alexandra'

Mayor Phalatse, Joburg colleagues also pay their respects

A quiet suburban street in Bryanston, northern Johannesburg, was a hive of activity on Thursday as multitudes of mourners came to pay their respects and to offer condolences to the family of former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane.



Moerane died on Wednesday after a horrific car accident last week and had spent days fighting for his life at Netcare Milpark Hospital where he died. ..