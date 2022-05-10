Former Joburg mayor Moerane in hospital after car crash

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said the leader of the ANC in the Johannesburg council was involved in an accident within the city on Monday night.

“Comrade Mpho Moerane is in a critical but stable condition receiving medical attention in hospital. To this end, the ANC wishes comrade Mpho a speedy recovery and requests that we give the family and the ANC space to provide support to Cde Mpho to ensure his full recovery,” Manganye said.

Moerane was dethroned from being mayor by the DA-led coalition in the November 1 local government elections. He was elected in October last year after the death in a car crash of then mayor Jolidee Matongo.