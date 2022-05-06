×

South Africa

Joburgers unhappy to pay more for poor services

Concerns stretched from power failures to water shortages

06 May 2022 - 08:47
Mpho Koka Journalist

Power failures, water cuts, potholes and poor visibility at night in certain areas are some of the issues that have been dominating the City of Johannesburg’s public consultation sessions on the city's proposed tariff hikes.

Spokesperson of the speaker of the City of Joburg, Virgil James, said residents expressed their frustration at having to dig deep into their pockets to pay for services they are not satisfied with...

