South Africa

Al-Jama-Ah calls for Da Gama to be removed as speaker

Listed as the top four reasons for wanting his dismissal, Da Gama is alleged to be biased in council

By Nomazima Nkosi and Mpho Koka - 26 April 2022 - 07:38

City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama will face his first no-confidence motion on Tuesday, five months after being elected.

The motion was submitted by Al-Jama-Ah councillor Thapelo Amad and seconded by fellow party member councillor Kabelo Gwamanda...

