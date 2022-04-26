Al-Jama-Ah calls for Da Gama to be removed as speaker
Listed as the top four reasons for wanting his dismissal, Da Gama is alleged to be biased in council
City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama will face his first no-confidence motion on Tuesday, five months after being elected.
The motion was submitted by Al-Jama-Ah councillor Thapelo Amad and seconded by fellow party member councillor Kabelo Gwamanda...
