×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

OBITUARY | Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane's life 'anchored by service to others'

By TImesLIVE - 19 May 2022 - 06:23
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane died on Wednesday, a week after he was involved in a horrific car accident.
Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane died on Wednesday, a week after he was involved in a horrific car accident.
Image: City of Johannesburg

The life of Mpho Moerane, the former mayor of  Johannesburg who died on Wednesday after a car accident a week ago,  was dedicated to service to the people and effective governance, the ANC greater Johannesburg region said.

Moerane died on Wednesday — a week after he was involved in a horrific accident in which he sustained terrible injuries. 

According to the ANC, Moerane served as a regional treasurer of the party in Johannesburg.

The party said Moerane had also  served as a member of the mayoral committee responsible for environment and infrastructure services before he was elected mayor.

“Born and bred in Alexandra, comrade Mpho Moerane was highly conscious of the challenges faced by the community he was born in and, as such, the late 80s saw him become a student activist, and his activism grew beyond the corridors of the institution of learning. His entire life was anchored by service to others.”

The ANC said Moerane served as the branch treasurer of Ward 81 in Johannesburg from 1995 and was subsequently elected as the branch chairperson in 2011.

He was later elected as the zonal treasurer of Zone 13 and then the zonal chairperson where he served until he was elected regional treasurer in 2018.

“Comrade Mpho will be remembered for his lifelong activism, and for dedicating his youth to the ANC.

“He leaves a legacy of having championed the call by president Oliver Tambo to make apartheid unworkable and our country ungovernable in his days as a youth activist.”

The ANC said Moerane’s death was a great loss to the movement and society at large.

“We are forever grateful for his contribution in bettering the ANC both in government and as a movement.

“To this end, the ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the residents of the city of Johannesburg, fellow councillors, comrades in arms and the entire liberation movement. We wish them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”

Moerane is survived by his wife, Fikile, four children and his siblings.

TimesLIVE

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse sends condolences after death of her predecessor, Mpho Moerane

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has conveyed heartfelt condolences to former acting Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane’s wife,  Fikile, his four ...
News
12 hours ago

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday
News
15 hours ago

‘Mpho Moerane is stable and recovering’: Family condemns fake ‘death’ news

The family of former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has dispelled rumours that he has died.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case