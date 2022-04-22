Joburg mayor shelves grand ideas in back-to-basics speech

Her speech focused on service delivery, announcing plans for a R2.8bn investment to deal with a water infrastructure backlog over the next three years

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says it is not the time for grand ideas but to respond to issues on the ground because the situation is dire.



She delivered her maiden state of the city address at the Connie Constance Bapela council chamber on Thursday and said afterwards that she was not surprised by the criticism of her speech from members of the opposition...