Ex-MEC Masuku on the comeback trail
PPE tender scandal 'fall guy' tipped as next ANC provincial treasurer
Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku seems to be making a political comeback.
Masuku was removed as health MEC for his lack of oversight in the Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption scandal that engulfed the provincial health department in July 2020. ..
