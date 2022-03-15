50-year-old man finds out about R2.2m Lotto jackpot win while at work

A 50-year-old man from East London found out about his more than R2.2m Lotto win on the internet while at work.

He is the latest Lotto jackpot winner after he played with a wager of R50 via manual selection.

He told the National Lottery operator he has no plans to stop playing .

The excited man wants to buy a house for himself and his family. He said he has no plans to change his life in any drastic way and will continue to work.

Aside from playing PowerBall and Lotto every week, he spends most of his time reading and listening to music.