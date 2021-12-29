Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions

A man who allegedly fleeced his friend out of his R8.2m lottery winnings is on the run from authorities.

But the long arm of the law has deprived him of his ill-gotten gains, with what’s left in his bank accounts — about R3m — seized by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to be returned to the victim and a warrant out for his arrest.

Zimbabwean Emmanuel Mundiya hit the jackpot in November 2019 with a winning lottery ticket which secured him the multimillion-rand payout.

But Mundiya did not have an SA bank account so he turned to his friend Qongani Moyo for help.

According to court papers in the asset forfeiture application heard by Johannesburg high court acting judge Jaco Pretorius before Christmas, the two men struck a deal.

Mundiya authorised Ithuba to pay the money into Moyo’s Standard Bank account.

Mundiya would be given a second card to access the money.

But things went wrong for Mundiya.