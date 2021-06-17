South Africa

Entrepreneur, 73, aims to share R30m Lotto win with educational projects

17 June 2021 - 13:54
Once he has paid off his debt and helped his family, the Mpumalanga winner intends to help schools and fund other educational opportunities.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 73-year-old man who won the R30m Lotto jackpot says a big portion of his winnings will go towards uplifting his community.

“I want to donate money to schools in the rural areas and in townships of Mpumalanga to afford the youth better education opportunities,” said the lucky winner.

The 73-year-old purchased the winning ticket at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, Middelburg, in Mpumalanga. He spent R80 using a manual selection method for the draw that took place on April 14.

He told national lottery operator Ithuba that as an entrepreneur, he’s always on the move and he was so busy that he had forgotten to check his Lotto ticket until recently.

“I'm over the moon. I want to enjoy my winnings with my family and close friends. My family and I have a lovely home and my wife recently purchased a new car.

“The winnings will go towards paying off all my debts and providing financial support to my extended family,” said the excited winner.

He said he is not a big spender. “Despite my new millionaire status, I'm not planning on making any drastic changes to my life.”

