'I want my wife back,' says man who won R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot

“I want my wife back so I can rebuild my life with her and our children, and have our dream home,” says a Gauteng man who won an R8m PowerBall Plus jackpot.

Speaking to the National Lottery operator Ithuba, the winner said his wife left him at the beginning of the year because he did not have enough money.

But now, he hopes, everything will change.

“The rest of the winnings will go towards purchasing a brand new house for my parents, paying off all my debt, and investing,” he said.

Ithuba on Wednesday announced that the R8m jackpot winner had come forward to claim his winnings from the draw which took place on Tuesday August 10.