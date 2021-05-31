Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

An unemployed truck driver from Sebokeng, Gauteng, says his lottery win couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 44-year-old won R181,059.90 in the Daily Lotto draw that took place on May 22.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time. I have been unemployed for more than a year. My biggest concern was my family’s wellbeing as I am the sole breadwinner.

“My eldest son passed matric with exceptional results last year and as a father, it broke my heart that I was not able to afford him the opportunity to further his studies at university,” said the emotional winner.

He said he also plans to upgrade his own skills.