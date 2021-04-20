New lotto millionaire to prioritise her family

Spending money on family will be priority for a self-employed mother of two who won R17m lottery jackpot.

The 48-year-old woman who is the winner of the April 10 draw bought her ticket at Brazil Café in Pretoria North, Gauteng, with a ticket wager of R80 and using the manual selection method.

Speaking to the national lottery operator, Ithuba, the woman said she had never imagined winning so much money.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that one day I would win so much money, I was surprised and excited to find out that I had actually won the jackpot,” she said.

“My family is important to me, I want to enjoy my winnings with my husband and two kids. A portion of my winnings will go towards my children’s education and to a charity that’s very close to me, the Good Morning Angels,” added the winner.

She said she will also use her winnings to expand her business, take her family on that long overdue family vacation to a tropical island and invest a significant portion of her winnings.